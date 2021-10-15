Bring them to book

Dear Sir,

In an attempt to make a quick buck taking advantage of the rising demand of the general consumer and increasing the price by creating artificial crisis of goods in the market in the hope of extra profits is not new. But, now a day, this unethical practice seems to be crossing all limits. Price of almost every daily essential has soared beyond the purchasing capacity of limited income people. Such a debauch mindset taking root in a section of country's traders is really leaving people living from hand to mouth helpless.



These unscrupulous traders are distabilising the market due to the absence of regular supervision. Although much has been said about getting rid of the syndicates, so far, we have not seen any meaningful results. Unless the government takes stern punitive measures against such corrupt traders, their illegal activities go unbridled. Common people cannot be hostage to greed of a few unscrupulous profit mongers.



Robiul

Jurain, Dhaka

