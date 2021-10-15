26 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 26 people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Kishoreganj, Natore, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Faridpur, Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Joypurhat, Kushtia and Munshiganj, in the last few days.

KISHOREGANJ: One person was arrested in the district by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with 300 yaba tablets on Thursday night.

Arrestee Abdul Quiyumm, 33, was identified as son of Md Hannan of Changati Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt. M. Shovon Khan said, the RAB team raided Banglabazar area of the upazila and arrested him with 300 yaba pills and one mobile set. A case under Narcotics Control Acts was filed with Bajitpur Police Station (PS).

NATORE: RAB members from Mollapara Camp in Rajshahi, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 3kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Monir Uddin, 42, son of late Parcu Pramanik, a resident of Jalalabad area in Sadar Upazila of Natore.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Jalalabad area at around 10:30am and arrested Monir Uddin with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman along with drugs in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Sharbanu, 39, wife of Sachchu Mia of Keshabpur Village under Bishnupur Union, and Ranju Mia, 42, son of Dhan Mia of Naogaon Village under Pattan Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Aladudpur Fultali area under Chandura Union of the upazila at around 11am, and arrested the duo along with 10kg of cannabis from an auto-rickshaw.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar PS Mirza Mohammad Hasan confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1,970 grams of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Selim Reza, 42, son of late Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Joraghachi Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Basudebpur area at around 10pm and arrested Selim Reza with the heroin worth about Tk 1.97 crore.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Godagari PS in this connection.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 39 yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Jalal alias Rajan, 28, son of Jaynal Chowdhury, a resident of Ishwardi Village under Azimnagar Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhanga PS Juwel said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested Jalal with the yaba tablets from Shimul Bazar area at around 9pm.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Bhanga PS in this connection, the SI added.

TEKNAF, COX'BAZAR: Police have detained a drug peddler along with Cristal Meth worth about Tk over 5 crore from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The detained person is Md Idris, 40, son of late Azizur Rahman Prokashn Aziran, a resident of Ward No. 8 Nazirpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Nakib Ullah raided the house of Idris in Habirpara area at early hours.

Police recovered one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) under a pillow of his room and arrested Idris from the scene.

The market price of the recovered drug is Tk 5,0,20,0000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Teknaf PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Teknaf PS OC Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1kg of hemp from Airport PS area in the city on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Sharif Mahabub, 42, son of Md Ali Hossain, a resident of Birpasha area of Madhabpasha.

Barishal Metropolitan Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhabpasha area at night and arrested him with the hemp.

Jalal was a listed drug dealer in the area and he confessed his involvement in the business during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Airport PS in this connection.

Airport PS SI Md Saidul Haque confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 14 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 15 litres of liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Abu Raihan, 19, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Biswaspara Moholla in the district town.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Squad Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Zahid said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Masterpara area at around 9:15pm and arrested Abu Raihan with the liquor.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area for long during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

Earlier, RAB members, in separate drives, arrested 13 people along with drugs in the district town on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Humayun Mandol, 44, Md Abdus Sattar, 52, Md A Haqim, 48, Md Mahfuzar Alam Sagar, 35, Ujjal Chandra Sheel, 37, Md Juwel Islam, 38, Pradip Kumar Mandol, 30, Md Mushfiqur Rahman Maruf, 23, Md Jahurul Alam, 50, Sree Charita Rabi Das, 50, Sree Rajan Rabi Das, 37, Sree Anil Rabi Das, and Kartik Sheel, 25. All of them are residents of Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander ASP Zahid said on information, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Professor Para Food Storage and Kuli Shramik office areas in the district town at around 10:30pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Three people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in Daulatpur Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 40 yaba tablets and a firearm in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Md Masud Rana, 24, son of Md Sadeq Ali, a resident of Joybhoga Village in the upazila.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Joybhoga area and arrested Masud.

The DNC members also recovered 40 yaba tablets, a foreign pistol and some local weapons from his possession at that time.

Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act against Masud were filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

Earlier, two people were arrested along with hemp in the upazila on Friday.

On information, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector Mahbuba Jasmine Ruma conducted a drive in Sonaikundi Village and arrested Saidul Mandol, 30, along with 5.5kg of hemp.

Later, the team arrested Jahirul Islam, 29, along with 100 grams of hemp from the same area.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Daulatpur PS in these connections.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with heroin in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Dhalu Sheikh, 34, son of Nurul Haque Sheikh, a resident of Uttar Kamargaon Village under Bhagyakul Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested him along with 2 grams of heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreenagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday noon.

Sreenagar PS OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.