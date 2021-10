NETRAKONA, Oct 14: A man was crushed under a train at Purbadhala Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Gopal Ghos, 65, was a resident of Jaria Village under Jaria Union in the upazila. He had been suffering from mental disease, the family said.

Locals said a train coming from Mymensingh hit the man when he was crossing a rail line in Jaria Railway Station area, leaving him dead on the spot.