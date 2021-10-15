60 fishermen jailed, fined in two districts

Around 60 fishermen were convicted for defying hilsa ban in two districts- Manikganj and Sirajganj, on Tuesday.

MANIKGANJ: A mobile court in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Tuesday has sentenced seven fishermen to jail in different terms and fined 49 others for defying ongoing hilsa ban.

The mobile court led by Shivalaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jesmin Sultana carried out the drive in the Jamuna River from 5pm till midnight, and arrested detained them.

Among the detained persons, six were jailed for 15 days, one for 30 days while the rest 49 were fined Tk 53,800 due to consuming and selling mother hilsa.

During the drive, around 50,000 metres of current net was also seized from their possessions and, later, burnt down.

Seized 80 kilograms of hilsa have been distributed among rickshaw-pullers and orphans in the upazila, the UNO added.

SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court in the district has sentenced four fishermen to jail for allegedly catching 'mother hilsa' defying the government order in the Jamuna River.

Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Anwar Parvez conducted the mobile court on Tuesday morning. At that time, four fishermen were arrested for violating the ban on catching hilsa. They were given 10 days of jail sentence each.

According to the mobile court sources, the seized 14 kg of hilsa fish was distributed at the local orphanage, and 46,000 metres of illegal nets were seized and set on fire.





