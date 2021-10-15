Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

60 fishermen jailed, fined in two districts

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondents

Around 60 fishermen were convicted for defying hilsa ban in two districts- Manikganj and Sirajganj, on Tuesday.
MANIKGANJ: A mobile court in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Tuesday has sentenced seven fishermen to jail in different terms and fined 49 others for defying ongoing hilsa ban.
The mobile court led by Shivalaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jesmin Sultana carried out the drive in the Jamuna River from 5pm till midnight, and arrested detained them.
Among the detained persons, six were jailed for 15 days, one for 30 days while the rest 49 were fined Tk 53,800 due to consuming and selling mother hilsa.
During the drive, around 50,000 metres of current net was also seized from their possessions and, later, burnt down.
Seized 80 kilograms of hilsa have been distributed among rickshaw-pullers and orphans in the upazila, the UNO added.
SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court in the district has sentenced four fishermen to jail for allegedly catching 'mother hilsa' defying the government order in the Jamuna River.
Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Anwar Parvez conducted the mobile court on Tuesday morning. At that time, four fishermen were arrested for violating the ban on catching hilsa. They were given 10 days of jail sentence each.
According to the mobile court sources, the seized 14 kg of hilsa fish was distributed at the local orphanage, and 46,000 metres of illegal nets were seized and set on fire.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
A rally was brought out in Bogura Town on Thursday morning to mark the World Sight Day
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
60 fishermen jailed, fined in two districts
Five electrocuted in 3 dists
Madhumati erodes 20 shops at Kashiani
Lightning kills two at Lama
Six more die of corona at RMCH


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft