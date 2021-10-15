Five electrocuted in 3 dists

Five people including a minor child and a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Laxmipur and Sirajganj, in two days.

BOGURA: A middle-aged man was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Tozammel Haq, 45, was son of late Abul Hossain of Kamulla Sarkar Para Village under Buril Union in the upazila.

Locals said, after performing Fazr prayer in the morning he went to cowshed to release his cows. At that time he slipped his legs and got touched with tin wall of the cowshed. The wall was electrified. So he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Buril Union Chairman confirmed the matter.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy and a minor child were electrocuted in separate incidents in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The teenage boy was electrocuted in Char Lawrence Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased were identified as Md Limon, 15, son of Md Sanaullah, a resident of Karaitala area under the union.

Local sources said Limon came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 pm while charging an auto-rickshaw in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Char Lawrence Union Parishad (UP) Chairman AHM Ahsan Ullah Hiron confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor child was electrocuted in Char Falkon Union of the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Arafat, 4, was the son of Moin Uddin, a resident of Jajira area under Char Falkon Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Arafat came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while switching on a ceiling fan in the house, which left him critically injured.

Injured Arafat was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Char Falkon UP Chairman Mosharaf Hossain Bagha confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man and his paternal aunt were electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Three other people were also injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 30, son of Deser Akanda, and his aunt Marzina Khatun, 50, wife of Bashi Akanda. Both of them were residents of Bilnado Village under Magura Binod Union in the upazila.

The injured are Sohag, 25, Yasin, 32, and Shahidul, 35.

Magura Binod UP Chairman M Atiqul Islam Bulbul said Rafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire near by the house in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.

Marzina also died on the spot as she tried to rescue him.

Three other people also received injuries as they came forward to save both of them at that time, the UP chairman added.



