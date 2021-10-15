Lightning kills two at Lama

LAMA, BABDARBAN, Oct 14: Two people were killed by lightning strike in Lama Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Enam, 50, son of late Ishaq, and Shahidul Islam, 22, son of late Nabi Hochan, residents of Ward No. 9 under Faitang Union in the upazila.

Faitang Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jalal Uddin said both of them used to live in a bamboo house built in a tree to guard their paddy fields.

However, thunderstorm struck them at night while they were sleeping there, leaving them dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Meanwhile, four cows of two farmers were also killed by lightning strike in Merakhola area under Sadar Union in the upazila.









