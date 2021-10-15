Six more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Oct 14: Two more people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Thursday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

The deceased were showing symptoms of the virus.

Of them, one each was from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 81 were undergoing treatment in its 192-bed capacity during the time till Thursday morning, he added.

Earlier, four more people died of the coronavirus at the RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 9 am.

RMCH Director Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Chapainawabganj, and one from Rajshahi and Natore districts each.

Some 91 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.





