Schoolgirl drowns at Kamalganj

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 14: A schoolgirl student drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Jobaida Akater, 11, was the daughter of Iqbal Hossain of Char Jangalia area at Hazirhat Union in the upazila. She was a six grader in Hazirhat Government Millat Academy.

Locals said after rising from bed in the morning Jobaida went to the pond for washing her face and hands.

But she was making delay to get back to house. Then, after a long search, her relatives saw her body getting floated on the pond.

Quoting family members Hazirhat Union Chairman Md Niuzam Uddin said, Jobaida was an epilepsy patient.







