Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the triennial conference of Ward No. 9 Awami League in Lalmohan Pourasabha through hoisting national and party flags at a function held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Thursday. photo: observer