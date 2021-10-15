Seven killed in road accidents in 3 dists

Seven people including a university teacher were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Sunamganj and Jashore, on Wednesday.

PIROJPUR: A teacher of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Kazi Moshiur Rahman Rajib was killed in a road accident on Wednesday around 5:30 pm.

The teacher was an assistant professor of English Department of the university.

The accident took place in Kabirajbari area in Nazirpur Upazila of the district.

Family and locals said, the victim, 40, his wife Runa Begum, 30, minor son Kazi Monwar, 6, were going to the university by a hired auto after visiting his paternal residence in Pirojpur; on the way, a Pirojpur bound passenger bus of Emad Paribahan hit the auto from the opposite direction. The teacher and driver Rakib, 17, got serious injured. They were brought to Nazirpur Health Complex in a critical condition. After primary treatment, they were referred to a government hospital in Khulna.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Md Asrafuzzman said, the killer bus was seized, but driver and others were able to escape the scene.

The auto driver died on the way to the referred hospital. Later teacher Rajib died in Gazi Medical College Hospital in Khulna. His wife and son are still fighting for survival in the hospital.

Victim's Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Pirojpur Government Boys School premises. Then his body was brought to Gopalganj University for funeral function. Later, he was laid down in municipality graveyard.

SUNAMGANJ: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Hossain, 20, son of Jalal Uddin, Layek Ahmed, 20, son of Angur Miah, and Jamil Miah, 20, son of Sadiqur Rahman. They all were residents of Kaitak Village under Chhatak Upazila in the district.

Locals spotted the bodies of the three friends lying on the ground on Sylhet-Sunamganj road in Noyagaon area at about 10:30 pm.

The local people assumed that they might have been killed as an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle.

Regarding the matter, Shantiganj PS OC Kazi Muktadir Hossain said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue.

JASHORE: Two motorcyclists were killed as a truck rammed into their vehicle at Jhikargachha Upazila in Jashore District on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 45, a resident of Pashchim Kota Village under Sharsha Upazila in the district, and Mehedi Hasan Milon, 35, son of Moshiur Rahman of Bikhali Village under Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira.

Gadkhali Union Parishad Member Rafiqul Islam said a truck hit hard a motorcycle from in front on Jashore-Benapole Highway in Gadkhali area at about 7 pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, Police recovered the bodies and handed over those to their families without autopsies after their request, said Navaran Highway PS OC Asaduzzaman.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed when a microbus smashed a motorcycle in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Hossain Joy, 22, son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Purbo Jagannathpur Colony Para area under Birampur municipality.

Witnesses said a microbus rammed into a motorcycle on which Sujon was riding on Dinajpur-Gobdindaganj Highway in Ghoraghat Rail Gumti area, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where he was referred to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

