WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic

GENEVA, Oct 14: The World Health Organization unveiled Wednesday a team of scientists it wants to investigate new pathogens and preventing future pandemics -- plus reviving the stalled probe into Covid-19's origins.

The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential -- and their remit includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

Besides the Covid-19 crisis, a growing number of high-risk pathogens have appeared or reappeared in recent years, including MERS, bird flu viruses, Lassa, Marburg and Ebola.

The WHO announced earlier this year that it would set up a Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). -AFP



