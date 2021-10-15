Kishida dissolves parliament heralding Oct 31 polls

TOKYO, Oct 14: Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dissolved parliament, setting the stage for an election at the end of the month that is likely to focus mainly on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida enjoys reasonable public support after just over a week after he replaced the unpopular Yoshihide Suga in the job, polls show, boding well for his goal of maintaining a lower house majority for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its Komeito party coalition partner.

Voters will want to see a government with plans for decisive action to end the pandemic and rebuild the economy. "I want to use the election to tell the people what we're trying to do and what we're aiming for," Kishida said. At the announcement, all 465 lower house lawmakers stood up, shouted "banzai" three times and left. A recent Sankei newspaper poll showed that about 48 percent want the Kishida administration to work on. -REUTERS

