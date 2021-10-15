Danish man with bow and arrows kills 5 in Norway

KONGSBERG, Oct 14: The killing of five people in Norway in a bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an "act of terror," the Norwegian security service said Thursday, with the suspect, a Danish Muslim convert, already on their radar over fears he had been radicalised.

Four women and a man died and two others were injured on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg in Norway's deadliest attack in a decade.

"The events in Kongsberg currently appear to be an act of terror, but the investigation... will determine in closer detail what the acts were motivated by," Norway's intelligence service PST said in a statement.

"We're talking about a convert to Islam," police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters on Thursday, adding: "There were fears linked to radicalisation previously." -AFP



