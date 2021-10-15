Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ Taliban

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

KARACHI, Oct 14: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities.
PIA resumed special flights to the country after the Taliban seized power in mid-August, and was a lifeline for many Afghans trying to flee the new regime and economic crisis.
"Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
A source at the airline told AFP Taliban officials were often "derogatory" and on one occasion "physically manhandled" a staff member.
PIA had faced criticism for charging more than $1,200 for a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad.
The special flights have been used mostly by NGOs and charities, some of which have helped at-risk Afghans to flee, but have been irregular and tickets difficult to purchase for ordinary passengers. But the airline said the flight operation was "not very lucrative financially" and it was only operating flights on "humanitarian grounds".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Kishida dissolves parliament heralding Oct 31 polls
Danish man with bow and arrows kills 5 in Norway
Forget space race, fix Earth instead
PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ Taliban
Lava flows down behind houses in Los Llanos as the Cumbre Vieja volcano
Angela Merkel warns of dividing forces in EU
Taiwan building inferno kills 46


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft