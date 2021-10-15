Video
Taiwan building inferno kills 46

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

TAIPEI, Oct 14: An overnight fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Thursday, killing 46 people and injuring dozens of others in the island's deadliest blaze in decades.
The fire broke out in the 13-storey, mixed-use building in the small hours of Thursday morning, according to officials, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control.
Pictures published by Taiwan's official Central News Agency showed smoke billowing out of the building's windows as firefighters desperately tried to douse the flames using extendable hoses.
Kaohsiung's fire department said it sent more than 70 trucks to tackle the blaze, which took four hours to put out.
As daylight broke the sheer scale of the fire became clear, with every floor of the building visibly blackened and most of its windows shattered.
The fire department said the blaze "caused 41 injuries and 46 deaths", officials adding that most of the fatalities occurred on floors seven to 11, which housed residential apartments.     -AFP


