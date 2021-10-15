Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Beirut turns into war zone

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, Beirut, Lebanon on October 14, 2021. INSET: Civilians evacuate their homes. photo : AFP

Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, Beirut, Lebanon on October 14, 2021. INSET: Civilians evacuate their homes. photo : AFP

BEIRUT, Oct 14: Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a warzone.
The military deployed tanks and troops to quell the street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. The bloody unrest, in which the sound of automatic gunfire and grenade explosions mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens, broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite movement Hezbollah and its Amal party allies.
The protesters were rallying against judge Tarek Bitar, tasked with investigating the massive explosion at Beirut port which killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital on August 4 last year. The judge had in recent days been in the sights of  Hezbollah and Amal in particular for insisting on subpoenaing top officials in his probe into the accident.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the "exchange started with sniper fire, with the first casualty shot in the head". He said at least six people were killed, all by gunfire, without specifying who fired the shots.
Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, Beirut, Lebanon on October 14, 2021. INSET: Civilians evacuate their homes. photo : AFP

Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, Beirut, Lebanon on October 14, 2021. INSET: Civilians evacuate their homes. photo : AFP

In the chaos, bullets smashed into houses and left craters in the walls of buildings, while many panicked civilians were trapped in their homes.  Among those killed was a 24-year-old who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home, a doctor at the Sahel hospital in Beirut's southern suburbs said.  
Heavy fire rang out as ambulances rushed the wounded through the deserted streets, a few blocks from the Palace of Justice, where the protesters had rallied to demand Bitar's removal. The army made some arrests as they raided residential buildings looking for those behind the sniper fire, AFP correspondents said.
Hezbollah and Amal blamed the clashes on the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party that is staunchly opposed to the Iran-backed group. "Lebanese Forces fighters spread out on rooftops fired sniper shots with the aim to kill," they said in a joint statement.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO unveils new team to investigate pandemic
Kishida dissolves parliament heralding Oct 31 polls
Danish man with bow and arrows kills 5 in Norway
Forget space race, fix Earth instead
PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ Taliban
Lava flows down behind houses in Los Llanos as the Cumbre Vieja volcano
Angela Merkel warns of dividing forces in EU
Taiwan building inferno kills 46


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft