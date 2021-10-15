Video
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Sports

Argentine Crespo sacked by Sao Paulo

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Hernan Crespo

SAO PAULO, OCT 14: Sao Paulo have sacked former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo from his role as coach following a string of poor results, the Brazilian club announced on Wednesday.
Crespo, 46, took over the Sao Paulo reins in February amongst much fanfare, just three weeks after leading modest Argentine side Defensa y Justicia to the Copa Sudamericana title.
The decision to part ways "was taken by mutual agreement following a conversation between the coach and the 'Tricolore' board of directors", said the club in a statement.
Crespo enjoyed a positive start in Brazil, leading Sao Paulo to their state title in May, ending a nine-year trophy drought.
The former AC Milan and Chelsea forward played an attacking style but things took a turn for the worse at the start of the Brazilian championship this season, while his side bowed out of the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, in the quarter-finals.
Crespo also had to deal with the sudden departure of veteran fullback Dani Alves in September due to a dispute with the club over unpaid wages.
Sao Paulo have drawn their last five matches and sit 13th in the 20-team league.
They are just three points above the relegation zone with 14 matches to play.     -AFP


