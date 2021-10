Icc men's t20 world cup

Scotland



Scotland are the second strongest side in Group B after Bangladesh will also meet with Papua New Guinea.



Squad: : Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal



Matches of Scotland :

17 Oct - v BAN

19 Oct - v PNG

21 Oct - v OMA









Icc men's t20 world cup

Pakistan



Unpredictable Pakistan will face India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two teams from qualifier round.



Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.



Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.



Matches of Pakistan:

24 Oct - v IND

26 Oct - v NZ

29 Oct - v AFG

2 Nov - v A2

7 Nov - v B1













