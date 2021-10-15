Former cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU

Former Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in the city after his condition deteriorated.

Rubel, the former left-arm spinner who played five ODIs for Bangladesh in between 2008-2016, has been battling a brain tumor for long. His family sources said, he was taken to the hospital on Wednesday when his condition suddenly deteriorated. Doctors are currently treating the cricketer in ICU.

After being diagnosed with brain tumor in March 2019, Rubel recovered through treatment. But his tumor resurfaced last January.

However since the news of him being hospitalised broke out, wishes poured in for his fast recovery "My friend Mosharraf Rubel, I am praying for your fast recovery to the almighty Allah. There is no need to get back on the field, I pray you just get well enough to return to your family. The whole cricketing fraternity is waiting for you [to get well]. May Allah be merciful," Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wrote on his Facebook page. -BSS











