Banking Events

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Deputy Managing Director N. Mustafa Tarek recently inaugurating its 208th branch at Gangni, Meherpur as chief guest along with local distinguished persons. Bank officials were also present. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula speaking at Business Development Conference organised by IBBL Bogura and Rangpur Zone at a local hotel on Thursday. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the conference as special guest. Head of Branches under Bogura and Rangpur Zone attended the conference. photo: Bank