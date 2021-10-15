

Bank Asia conferred trainer award to DPO entrepreneurs

Bank Asia has been developing Banking Trainers through frequent training to Digital Post Office (DPO) entrepreneurs. Such 10 Entrepreneurs are conferred Banking Trainer Award as, a recognition of their outstanding performance, says a press release.Md. Siraz Uddin, Director General, Directorate of Post, was the chief guest of the Award Giving Ceremony which was held at Dak Bhaban, Agargaon, Dhaka recently.Md. Afran Ali, President and Managing Director, chaired the programme where Quazi Mortuza Ali, Head of Post Office Banking along with other senior officials from Bank Asia and Directorate of Post were present.