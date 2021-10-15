

NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Ltd. and Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS have graced the occasion as special guests.

Besides, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services of NCC Bank Ltd. and other Directors of TMSS were present along with other Senior Executives of both the organisations.

Mentionable that NCC Bank Ltd. has been extending foreign remittance services to the beneficiaries through its all Branches and Upa-Shakahas along with total 1450 branches of its affiliates and sub-agents including 884 branches of TMSS in safest, quickest and easiest way.





