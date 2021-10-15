Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

TOKYO, Oct 14: Global shares were mostly higher Thursday, with European benchmarks tracking gains in Asia.
Stock prices rose in Paris, London and Tokyo, while Shanghai shares were little changed after the release of data showing producer price inflation at a record high in September.
Concerns about inflation and how price pressures might affect central bank policy, consumer spending and corporate profits remain a key focus for investors, and economists have been trimming economic growth estimates in response.
France's CAC 40 gained 0.7% in early trading to 6,646.16. Germany's DAX was up 0.8% at 15,363.06. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.7% to 7,190.95. The future for the Dow industrials rose 0.6% to 34,445.00. The future contract for the S&P 500 was 0.7% higher at 4,384.75.
The Shanghai Composite index inched down nearly 0.1% to 3,558.28, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August.
Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the country contend with power shortages, Capital Economics said in a report. Consumer price inflation slipped to 0.7% from 0.8% in August.
Also Thursday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore raised a benchmark interest rate, citing price pressures. The move to allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate slightly against the U.S. dollar, widening the trading band from 0%, coincided with news that the city-state's economy grew at a 6.5% annual pace in July-September.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.5% to finish at 28,550.93, as its new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, dissolved parliament ahead of an Oct. 31 general election. In office for about a week, Kishida has already flipflopped on major policies. But a splintered opposition means the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may still have an advantage, despite growing public disenchantment over a stagnating economy and the government's coronavirus measures.
South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.5% to 2,988.64. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,311.70. Hong Kong's trading was closed for a holiday.
Investors will get an update on U.S. consumer spending on Friday when the Commerce Department reports retail sales for September.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.01 to $81.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 20 cents to $80.44 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.07 cents to $84.25 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 113.33 Japanese yen from 113.23 yen. The euro cost $1.16171, up from $1.1592.   -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia conferred trainer award to DPO entrepreneurs
NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS
Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism
Europe airlines call for US date for flight resumption
Air India unions threaten indefinite strike from November 2 to retain staff quarters
Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers
BGMEA seeks continuation of EU trade benefits for 12 years after LDC graduation


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft