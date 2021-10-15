BGMEA seeks continuation of EU trade benefits for 12 years after LDC graduation

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue its trade benefits for Bangladesh for 12 years after the country's graduation from LDCs in 2026.

The extension will help Bangladesh in making smooth transition from LDC and preparing to face post-graduation challenges, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said during a meeting with EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting.

Faruque apprised the newly appointed EU Ambassador of the RMG industry's present situation, the challenges it is facing, opportunities it is seeing and the future priorities ahead.

He also shared the impressive achievements the industry made a bout workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

The BGMEA chief thanked the European Union for its move to remove 7.4-percent import-share threshold from the GSP-plus vulnerability criteria, as the step will pave the way for Bangladesh to apply for GSP-plus benefit after its LDC graduation.

He also hoped that the friendly support and cooperation of the European Union to Bangladesh, especially for the RMG industry will continue in the coming days beyond the initial graduation.

The BGMEA president sought cooperation of the EU in developing capacity of students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textiles, apparel, fashion and business helping collaboration with leading EU universities. �UNB





















