

GP observes ‘Security Day’ to raise awareness with a vision to safeguard online presence

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone; Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone; Rune Hjelseng, Business Security Officer, Grameenphone; Mikkelsen Oystein, Director, Group Business Security, Telenor; and Tarique M Barkatullah, Director, Digital Security Agency and Bangladesh Computer Council were present at the "Telenor Security Day" celebratory event, where Telenor and its stakeholders' concerns regarding the rising predicaments in the online sphere were addressed thoroughly.

Telenor and Grameenphone, with firm regard for cyber-safety, believe that the users' responsible online behaviour and activities can help build a safer internet, privacy, and assets from cyber attackers. People remain in the primary line of defence to prevent, detect, and protect against security attacks. With this year's theme - "We are Security - Security is Everyone's Responsibility", Grameenphone has opted to create discussions on real-life examples and its causes on professional life for the employees, partners and stakeholders. The telco is celebrating the day through local webinar events with security experts, security quiz contests and prizing, audio-visuals on real-life examples of security breaches and their consequences, a learning module on security and thorough internal and external communications to achieve the objective of forming a strong human firewall by reminding people of their responsibilities on security.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, also shed light on the objective of establishing a safer virtual space. "With the increased reliance on the internet, the risk of cyber safety is becoming more and more pertinent, not only during this pandemic, always. We are working towards creating a world ensuring a SafetyNet for the citizen to best utilize the potential of connectivity. At Grameenphone, we are committed to making our customers aware to ensure a safer internet for all."

Telenor has security experts working across all horizons to ensure internet safety throughout its networks. In this context, its two most relevant fora are the Information Security Forum (ISF) and the GSM Association Fraud and Security Group (FASG). Grameenphone has also extended its operations in Bangladesh in the relevant aspect through innovative programs, like - "Internet er Duniya'e Jante Hobe, Kothay Apnar Thamte Hobe", "Be Smart Use Heart", "Thik Line Online'e", "Digiworld", instructional audio-visual contents, booklets, and accordant partnerships with numerous reputed local and global organizations.





