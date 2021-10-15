

Equal access to employment for disabled persons may accelerate dev

If PwDs are empowered economically, they can also contribute to speed up the country's socio-economic development, they observed.

Citing a statistic of the World Health Organization (WHO), they said PwDs comprise about 15 percent of our total population, and most of them are financially backward. It would be difficult to achieve the target of sustainable development goals (SDGs) neglecting so many people keeping them away from mainstream development.

They said these while addressing an event titled 'Distribution of Assistive Devices and Equipment among Persons with Disabilities and DPOs' in the capital.

Leonard Cheshire (LC), a UK-based international development organization, and Centre for Service and Information on Disability (CSID) jointly organized this event at the NGO Affairs Bureau at Agargaon in the capital.

Stressing on need of a coordinated initiative, speakers called for taking steps for enhancing skills of PwDs, implementing quota for PwDs in the government jobs, and urged all NGOs to provide jobs to the PwDs.

Under the project 'Innovation to Inclusion (i2i)', 10 DPOs, 3 implementing partners and 10 I/NGOs and UN agencies working together for the betterment of the PwDs. 14 DPOs received computers and accessories while 20 persons with disabilities received assistive devices at the event.

It was shared that jobseekers with disabilities would get training and scope to search and apply for jobs through the 'i2i Career Advisor' (i2i.net.bd) which is first time in Bangladesh.

It was also told that Leonard Cheshire supported bdjobs for making their online job portal accessible for the persons with disabilities.

K. M. Tariqul Islam, Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, under Prime Minister's Office, attended as chief guest, while Khandaker Jahurul Alam, Executive Director of CSID, moderated the event.

K.M. Tariqul Islam called upon all concerned from their respective positions to work for the welfare of the PwDs.

Tapan Kumar Biswas, Director (Project-1), NGO Affairs Bureau; AHM Noman Khan, Executive Director of Centre for Disability in Development (CDD); Zahir-Bin-Siddique, Country Representative, Leonard Cheshire Bangladesh spoke on the occasion.

Nasrin Jahan Founder & Executive Director, Disabled Child Foundation (DCF); and Sazzad Kabir, Executive Director of Disabled Development and Research Centre (DDRC); were also spoke.



