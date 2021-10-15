Video
Petuk Olympics is back on foodpanda for T20 World Cup

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

On-demand food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, is back with popular contest 'Petuk Olympics' ahead of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.  
Starting from 17th October, the contest will run till 13th November. Throughout this period, foodies will have a chance to win exciting prizes by placing orders from featured restaurants on foodpanda and making the right match predictions, says a press release.
The contest will only run in 15 cities including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barisal, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, Cumilla, Feni, Gazipur, Jashore, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Savar. To participate in the contest customers have to sign up before October 17th, and place orders from specific restaurants in these cities during the contest period.
Five Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G smartphones await the lucky winners every week. The Grand Prize is a 55" Samsung 4K QHD Smart Television. The winner of the Grand Prize will be chosen based on the total order amount and right prediction.
foodpanda customers can register to take part by filling out a form and providing all the necessary details posted on foodpanda's official facebook page from 6th October till 16th October 2021. To be eligible to win various prizes, registered users need to place a minimum of 5 orders every week from selected restaurants in the "T20 Section" on the foodpanda app.
Weekly winners will be announced on foodpanda's official Facebook page, and they will be contacted directly by foodpanda for gift collection. Rewards are non-transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash.


