Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India-China trade on course to touch record $100 billion mark

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

BEIJING, Oct 13: The India-China trade volume looks set to cross the record figure of $100 billion this year as the total has already touched $90 billion in the first nine months, despite a chill in bilateral relations due to the continuing military standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.
China's total imports and exports expanded 22.7 per cent year on year to 28.33 trillion yuan (about $4.38 trillion) in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed on Wednesday.
The figure marked an increase of 23.4 per cent from the pre-epidemic level in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs.
The bilateral trade between India and China totalled to $90.37 billion by the end of September, an increase of 49.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to the nine-month data released by the Chinese customs.
China's exports to India went up to $68.46 billion up 51.7 per cent YoY, apparently aided by massive imports of urgent supplies, like oxygen concentrators, when India was in the grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May this year.
The Indian exports totalled to $21.91 billion, registering a noteworthy increase of 42.5 per cent.
However, from India's point of view the trade deficit, which remained a concern over the years, reached $46.55 billion and is expected to climb further by the year-end.
Observers say with three months still remaining, the target of $100 billion trade previously set by both the countries was expected to be reached this year despite the eastern Ladakh impasse.    �PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia conferred trainer award to DPO entrepreneurs
NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS
Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism
Europe airlines call for US date for flight resumption
Air India unions threaten indefinite strike from November 2 to retain staff quarters
Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers
BGMEA seeks continuation of EU trade benefits for 12 years after LDC graduation


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft