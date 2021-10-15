Huawei brings four upgrades to its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution

Huawei has recently announced four upgrades to its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution at Huawei Connect 2021 to bolster experience-centric campus networks and enable the enterprises to reap benefits of growing digitalization. The announcement has come out at Huawei Connect 2021 online which will be continued till the end of this month, says a press release.

Huawei has come up with four upgrades that will define its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution - all-new Wi-Fi 6 APs, 'Solar System' campus switches, enterprise-class 'cloud on-ramp' converged gateways and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) practices. Huawei has also given an overview about future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework oriented for wireless production networks.

Cutting-edge network technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), wireless, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), and enhanced campus network are playing significant roles in expediting digital transformation. To accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, Huawei's CloudCampus 3.0 Solution is equipped with new features in four aspects: wireless, wired, WAN interconnection, and intelligent O&M.

"In the era where all things are getting connected intelligently, ubiquitous high-quality connections are crucial to enterprises' business intelligence and also foundational for their digital services," said Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain at Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "While 'diving into digital,' each enterprise needs to build an experience-centric campus network that connects people and all things as well as office and production applications. Only then can enterprises accelerate industrial digitization."

The three unique wireless capabilities - dynamic-zoom smart antenna, AI roaming, and intelligent multimedia scheduling - empower enterprises to build a fully wireless network that delivers a continuous experience. Leveraging such capabilities, enterprises can build an all-gigabit network to benefit from 'zero-waiting' user access, remote interaction, and file transfer.

Another upgrade is Huawei's "Solar System" Solution, which is purpose-built to help enterprises build a fully wireless network for intelligent buildings. The resulting benefits include easy access of 10GE wireless APs, lowered network construction and deployment costs. On the other hand, Huawei's all-new NetEngine AR6710 gateway will ensure fast, secure, and reliable cloud access. Huawei also integrated a large number of AI capabilities into its iMaster NCE to improve campus network O&M efficiency and enhance experience throughout the entire lifecycle.

In the past few years, Wi-Fi 6 has gained popularity in enterprise markets. But it still cannot fully meet the demands for ultra-low latency of less than 10 ms. To solve this problem, Huawei went beyond Wi-Fi 6 through continuous innovation and launched a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework, extending Wi-Fi from enterprise workplaces into production environments.



