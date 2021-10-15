Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei brings four upgrades to its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Desk

Huawei has recently announced four upgrades to its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution at Huawei Connect 2021 to bolster experience-centric campus networks and enable the enterprises to reap benefits of growing digitalization. The announcement has come out at Huawei Connect 2021 online which will be continued till the end of this month, says a press release.
Huawei has come up with four upgrades that will define its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution - all-new Wi-Fi 6 APs, 'Solar System' campus switches, enterprise-class 'cloud on-ramp' converged gateways and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) practices. Huawei has also given an overview about future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework oriented for wireless production networks.
Cutting-edge network technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), wireless, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), and enhanced campus network are playing significant roles in expediting digital transformation. To accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, Huawei's CloudCampus 3.0 Solution is equipped with new features in four aspects: wireless, wired, WAN interconnection, and intelligent O&M.
"In the era where all things are getting connected intelligently, ubiquitous high-quality connections are crucial to enterprises' business intelligence and also foundational for their digital services," said Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain at Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "While 'diving into digital,' each enterprise needs to build an experience-centric campus network that connects people and all things as well as office and production applications. Only then can enterprises accelerate industrial digitization."
The three unique wireless capabilities - dynamic-zoom smart antenna, AI roaming, and intelligent multimedia scheduling - empower enterprises to build a fully wireless network that delivers a continuous experience. Leveraging such capabilities, enterprises can build an all-gigabit network to benefit from 'zero-waiting' user access, remote interaction, and file transfer.
Another upgrade is Huawei's "Solar System" Solution, which is purpose-built to help enterprises build a fully wireless network for intelligent buildings. The resulting benefits include easy access of 10GE wireless APs, lowered network construction and deployment costs. On the other hand, Huawei's all-new NetEngine AR6710 gateway will ensure fast, secure, and reliable cloud access. Huawei also integrated a large number of AI capabilities into its iMaster NCE to improve campus network O&M efficiency and enhance experience throughout the entire lifecycle.
In the past few years, Wi-Fi 6 has gained popularity in enterprise markets. But it still cannot fully meet the demands for ultra-low latency of less than 10 ms. To solve this problem, Huawei went beyond Wi-Fi 6 through continuous innovation and launched a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework, extending Wi-Fi from enterprise workplaces into production environments.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia conferred trainer award to DPO entrepreneurs
NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS
Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism
Europe airlines call for US date for flight resumption
Air India unions threaten indefinite strike from November 2 to retain staff quarters
Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers
BGMEA seeks continuation of EU trade benefits for 12 years after LDC graduation


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft