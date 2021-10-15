

Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment

A.S.M. Rafiq Ullah, Chief Executive Officer and Ziauddin Adil, Director (Finance) of Rabbithole; Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

With this agreement, customers can watch T20 cricket world cup on Rabbithole through bKash payment. They can avail monthly package of BDT 99 or daily package of BDT 20 using bKash at Rabbithole to enjoy live matches. For this, a customer needs to select the desired package, enter OTP and bKash PIN to complete the payment.

Rabbithole is the authorized digital broadcaster from Bangladesh for livestreaming matches of this year's T20 cricket world cup.

Not only T20 world cup, customers can also exclusively watch live matches of English Premier League and match highlights on Rabbithole. Once users subscribe monthly package, they can enjoy both T20 World Cup and English Premier League with the same package.

Rabbithole started its journey in 2017 through live broadcasting all matches of Bangladesh Cricket team. Since 2018, it is streaming all types of live matches through its Youtube channel 'Rabbitholebd Sports' and website 'Rabbithole.com'.









