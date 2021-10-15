Video
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:08 PM
Business

Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Stock markets witnessed flat when daily transactions declined on lower demand.
The day's trade value at DSE declined to Taka 14,338.78 million from Wednesday's Taka 19,529.92 million and the daily trade fell to 31.66 crore shares from 42.57 crore of the previous session.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 5.17 points down at 7,243.27. But, the blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.57 points down at 2,719.14 and with 0.83 points down at 1,567.44. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 67.16 points down at 21,116.72.
At the CSE, a total of 294 issues were traded while 90 closed higher and 179 closed lower as 1.37 crore shares worth Taka 46.22 crore changed hands.    -BSS


