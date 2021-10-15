

Govt working to transform BSTI into a modern institute: Humayun

"Over the past decade and a half, our government has taken various steps, including expansion of regional offices, increasing manpower and capacity building of laboratories, to transform BSTI into a modern institution. A separate project can be undertaken for this purpose if required," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion on 'Shared Vision for a better world-Standard for SDGs' at the BSTI headquarters in the city on Thursday, said a press release.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin attended the discussion as special guests. BSTI Director General Dr Md Nazrul Anwar presided over it.

Humayun urged the trading community to produce quality products and said one of the preconditions for industrialisation is to create demand for products in the domestic market through producing quality products and increasing the acceptance of domestic products in international market.

Zakia Sultana said BSTI has become better organisation due to the tireless efforts of the present government.

"Institutional manpower and scope of work has increased, which has received a positive response in the minds of the people," he said.







