Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:08 PM
Home Business

Govt working to transform BSTI into a modern institute: Humayun

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the government is working to transform Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) into a modern quality certifying institute expanding its activities.
"Over the past decade and a half, our government has taken various steps, including expansion of regional offices, increasing manpower and capacity building of laboratories, to transform BSTI into a modern institution. A separate project can be undertaken for this purpose if required," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion on 'Shared Vision for a better world-Standard for SDGs' at the BSTI headquarters in the city on Thursday, said a press release.
Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin attended the discussion as special guests. BSTI Director General Dr Md Nazrul Anwar presided over it.
Humayun urged the trading community to produce quality products and said one   of the preconditions for industrialisation is to create demand for products in the domestic market through producing quality products and increasing the acceptance of domestic products in international market.
Zakia Sultana said BSTI has become better organisation due to the tireless efforts of the present government.
"Institutional manpower and scope of work has increased, which has received a positive response in the minds of the people," he said.





