NBR to close 150 paper-based customs stations

National Board of Revenue ( NBR) plans to close 150 paper based customs stations. There are more than 180 customs stations across the country of which only 30 are operational.

The NBR wants to close about 150 Land Customs Stations (LC stations) where there is no import-export activities going on and the infrastructures are also very weak

In this regard NBR has a meeting with the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knit Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and with other importers and exporters at the later of last week. Several chamber leaders and NBR officials present at the meeting confirmed the matter.

It is learned that NBR chairman was present at the meeting. However, no final decision has been taken to close the stations right now. NBR officials said it would be finalized after discussions with the concerned ministry and others.

At the meeting, the business leaders said that they have no objection to closure of the ineffective LC station.

The traders have requested to increase the infrastructure and other facilities in the currently operated stations. It is learned that NBR has given a positive opinion in this regard.

Fazle Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Knit Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), who was present at the meeting said there was talk of shutting down inactive stations. NBR is thinking of closing 150 and to keep operational the 30 stations. "We have said that traders have no problem," he said.

However, "We urge to increase the facilities of the existing stations and to ensure the import of goods and raw materials as required and not to harass the traders," he said.





