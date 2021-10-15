Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR to close 150 paper-based customs stations

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Business Correspondent

National Board of Revenue ( NBR) plans to close 150 paper based customs stations. There are more than 180 customs stations across the country of which only 30 are operational.
The NBR wants to close about 150 Land Customs Stations (LC stations) where there is no import-export activities going on and the infrastructures are also very weak
In this regard NBR has a meeting with the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knit Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and with other importers and exporters at the later of last week. Several chamber leaders and NBR officials present at the meeting confirmed the matter.
It is learned that NBR chairman was present at the meeting. However, no final decision has been taken to close the stations right now. NBR officials said it would be finalized after discussions with the concerned ministry and others.
At the meeting, the business leaders said that they have no objection to closure of the ineffective LC station.
The traders have requested to increase the infrastructure and other facilities in the currently operated stations. It is learned that NBR has given a positive opinion in this regard.
Fazle Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Knit Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), who was present at the meeting said there was talk of shutting down inactive stations. NBR is thinking of closing 150 and to keep operational the 30 stations. "We have said that traders have no problem," he said.
However, "We urge to increase the facilities of the existing stations and to ensure the import of goods and raw materials as required and not to harass the traders," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia conferred trainer award to DPO entrepreneurs
NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS
Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism
Europe airlines call for US date for flight resumption
Air India unions threaten indefinite strike from November 2 to retain staff quarters
Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers
BGMEA seeks continuation of EU trade benefits for 12 years after LDC graduation


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft