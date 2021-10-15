Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kumudini gets ambulance, supplies as gifts

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday handed over a life support ambulance and stores of essential medical supplies - oxygen cylinders, respiratory support equipment to Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust and Dr Pradip Kumar Roy, Director of Kumudini Hospital.
The brand new SML-Brand ambulance is fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, and can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment.
During his visit to Kumudini Complex, the High Commissioner also paid respects at the exquisite Puja Pandal set up within the complex and in the area.
He greeted everyone on Maha Nabami and emphasised that the joyous celebrations of Puja by all communities, and the spirit of service to all of humanity fully reflects the generous and inclusive traditions of the Bangladeshi people, as set out in the ideology of the Liberation War, and for which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the Bangladeshi people's struggle for freedom in 1971
The ambulance is part of the overall programme for supply of 109 Life Support Ambulances, as announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kumudini gets ambulance, supplies as gifts
Officials pose for photograph after Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami
US set to rejoin UNHRC after walk-out
Govt to appeal against HC order
183 more patients hospitalized with dengue
President Mohammad Abdul Hamid puts his signature on the visitors' book
Child marriage surges during C-19 pandemic
Son slaughters parents, brother over land dispute in Ctg


Latest News
UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage
Three-way collision in Pabna kills 3
3G, 4G mobile internet services ‘suspended’ in Bangladesh
Woman, two children found dead in Chattogram
Six more die at RMCH COVID unit
3 killed in Feni road crash
Laurato Martinez lead Argentina to 1-0 victory over Peru
Neymar's Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1
Global Covid cases exceed 239 million
Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine
Most Read News
Don't get too close
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily essentials
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
Biden seeks expansion
Firefighters look hapless as the Alisal Fire burns on October 12, 2021
World needs to triple investment in renewable power: IEA
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
Moderna/Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft