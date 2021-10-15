Kumudini gets ambulance, supplies as gifts

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday handed over a life support ambulance and stores of essential medical supplies - oxygen cylinders, respiratory support equipment to Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust and Dr Pradip Kumar Roy, Director of Kumudini Hospital.

The brand new SML-Brand ambulance is fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, and can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment.

During his visit to Kumudini Complex, the High Commissioner also paid respects at the exquisite Puja Pandal set up within the complex and in the area.

He greeted everyone on Maha Nabami and emphasised that the joyous celebrations of Puja by all communities, and the spirit of service to all of humanity fully reflects the generous and inclusive traditions of the Bangladeshi people, as set out in the ideology of the Liberation War, and for which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the Bangladeshi people's struggle for freedom in 1971

The ambulance is part of the overall programme for supply of 109 Life Support Ambulances, as announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. -UNB