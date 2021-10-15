Video
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 1:07 PM
Home Back Page

Govt to appeal against HC order

Land Allotment For Civil Service Training Academy

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The government would file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that stayed for three months an allotment of 700 acres of land in the reserved forest at Jhilongza area adjacent to the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road to build a civil service training academy.
To file the appeal against the HC order, the government has already appointed an advocate on record dealing with the issue. The appeal is being prepared and it will file very next week for hearing, said Additional Attorney General SM Munir.
"We expect that the appeal will be heard next week," he said.
Earlier, on Tuesday the government filed a petition seeking recall of the HC order before the concerned bench but it did not respond to the government plea.
On October 11, the virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah stayed for three months the allotment of 700 acre land.
Upon hearing a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Sheikh AKM Moniruzzaman Kabir, the HC bench passed the order.
The HC also issued a ruling upon the respondents to explain in four weeks as to why the allotment of 700 acres of land in the reserved forest to build a training academy for the government officials should not be declared illegal.
The court asked cabinet, environment, land and public administration secretaries to reply to the rule within four weeks.
On September 5, the news was published in various media outlets where it was mentioned that 700 acres of forest land had been allotted for the construction of a training academy for government officials at Jhilongja.  The area of Jhilongja forest adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive is an ecologically critical area.
The ministry of land has allotted the forest land despite opposition from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.  The area was declared reserved by the British government in 1935 and until now the forest department was looking after it.
According to the Forest Act, only the forest department has the jurisdiction to lease forest land with hills and waterfalls. But the land ministry allotted the land to the public administration ministry.





