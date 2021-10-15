183 more patients hospitalized with dengue

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed that at least 183 more patients were hospitalized with dengue fever in last 24 hours until Thursday morning of whom 162 were from outside Dhaka.

With the new cases, a total of 2,715 were diagnosed during this month out of a total 20,912 infected. Of the total infected, 2,864 are from outside Dhaka.

At least 7841 were diagnosed in September, 7698 were diagnosed in August, 2286 patients were hospitalized in July, 272 in June, 43 were infected in May and the rest were infected between January to April, according to the DGHS.

According to the DGHS, 82 people have died of dengue infection in the country this year, all who died in July, August, September and October.

Twelve people died in July while 34 have died in August and 23 in September and 13 in October so far.

Among the deaths, 76 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.

Though most of the patients who were hospitalized have so far been released, 906 are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, and 166 outside the capital, the DGHS data shows.









