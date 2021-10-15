Video
Home Back Page

Son slaughters parents, brother over land dispute in Ctg

Published : Friday, 15 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: A son allegedly butchered his parents and a brother after a dispute over landed property at Sonapahar area under Jorarganj Police Station here on Thursday morning.
The dead have been identified as grocer Mostafa Sawdagar, 70, his wife Josnara Begum, 55, and their son Ahmed Hossain, 25.
Police recovered their bodies from a house in the Sonapahar area at around 4:00 am on Thursday.
Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the screams of Sawdagar's eldest son Saddam Hossain, said Nur Hussain Mamun, Officer-in Charge of Jorarganj Police Station. They subsequently discovered the bodies of the three people and informed the police.
All three were hacked to death with a sharp weapon. Sadek Hossain and his wife were at home at the time of the killings. Although he had bloodstains on his body, Sadek had suffered no injuries. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.
The bodies have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Meanwhile, Mirsarai police said, police recovered the throat-slit bodies of a couple and their son in Sonapahar area at Jorarganj union under Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram on Thursday morning.
It may be mentioned that the victim Mustafa Mia had three sons Sadek Hussain the eldest, Ahmed Hussain the middle one and Altaf Hussain the youngest son.
Altaf Hussain alleged that his elder brother Sadek Hussain might kill his father, mother and brother Ahmed Hussain on dispute of land properties.
Altaf said, his father gave a plot of land to Ahmed Hussain for which the eldest son Sadek Hussain always quarreled with his parents and brother.
The matter is being investigated, he said, adding details will be informed later. Police, however, detained Mostafa's elder son Sadek Hossain for interrogation.
When contacted Nur Hussain Mamun, Officer-in Charge of Jorarganj Police Station told the Daily Observer that Sadek Hussain the eldest son of the victim Mustafa had admitted that he had killed his parents and brother for a piece of land.
OC Mamun said police also recovered the knife used in the killing of three members of a family.
Sadek Hussain was arrested for murder by the Jorarganj police.


