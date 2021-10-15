120 school kids get C-19 vaccine at Manikganj

The government on Thursday started Covid-19 vaccination programme for school going students aged 12 to 17 years on an experimental basis.

The campaign started at 12:00 noon through administering of Pfizer vaccine to a student of ninth grade at Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj district.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the vaccination programme.

Health Minister Zahid Malek has said that 70 to 80 percent of the people in the country will be vaccinated by April if they get vaccines on time.

"We have six million doses of vaccine. Initially, we will vaccinate three million students," he added.

Manikganj district Civil Surgeon Lutfor Rahman said, "The Pfizer vaccine has been given to 120 students in the district on an experimental basis. They will be kept under observation for 10 to 14 days."

Primarily, the students of classes IX and X of four schools in the district were given the vaccine, he added.

Ten students each from Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman High School and Colonel Malek High School and 50 each from SK Government Girls' School and Manikganj Government High School got the shots.









