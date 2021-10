District Governor of Rotary Club inaugurates the activities of Rotary Club

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Chittagong Medical University Deputy Director Dr Bidyut Barua visits free eye care service organised by Optometrist Association on the occasion of 'World Vision Day' at Pahartali Veluar Dighi Government Primary School in Chattogram on Wednesday.photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]