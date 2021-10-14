

Man crushed under train in Netrakona A man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Purbadhala upazila in Netrakona district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Gopal Ghos, 65, was a resident of Jaria village under Jaria union in the upazila. He had been suffering from mental disease, the family said.



Locals said a train coming from Mymensingh hit the man when he was crossing a rail line in Jaria Railway Station area, leaving him dead on the spot.



Purbadhala Railway Station booking assistant Abdul Momen confirmed the matter.

