Vaccination of school children begins on trial basis





On an experimental basis, the government has started coronavirus vaccination programme for school students aged 12-17 years.





The campaign started at 12 noon on Thursday through inoculation of Pfizer vaccine to a student of ninth-grade at Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj district.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the vaccination.





The Pfizer vaccine will be given to 120 students in the district on experimental basis. Later, they will be kept under 10-14 day observation, said the district civil surgeon Lutfor Rahman.







Primarily, the students of class IX and X at four schools in the district are being given the vaccine, he added.



