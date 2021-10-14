Video
3 killed in Chandpur police-agitators clash

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 1:13 PM  Count : 229
Observer Online Report

Three people were killed and at least 20 others injured in clashes between police and protesters at Hajiganj upazila in Chandpur district amid tensions over alleged blasphemy in Cumilla.

The deceased were identified as hotel worker Bablu, 28, a resident of Chapainawabganj district, Al Amin, 18, of Raycho village, and Hridoy, 14, son of Fajlur Rahman of Randhunimura village, under Hajiganj upazila.

However, local administration imposed section 144 in Hajiganj multiplicity area banning any kind of public gathering.

It was learnt that a communal-agitators' procession was brought out at Hajiganj Bazar on Wednesday evening following reports of an incident in Cumilla.

An scuffle took place when the agitators reached at Hajiganj Madhya Bazar Mandir after parading main roads in the upazila.

The clashes occurred as police went there to control the situation.

Hajiganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Harun-ar-Rashid said the law enforcers are trying to take the situation under control.

Superintendent of Chandpur police Milon Mahmud said he heard the news of deaths but could not know the exact number.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjana Khan Majlish said two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed at the upazila at the night to avert any untoward situation.

MUS/TF/QH

