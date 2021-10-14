Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU as condition deteriorated

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:42 PM  Count : 142
Observer Online Desk

Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU as condition deteriorated

Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU as condition deteriorated

Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel was put into the incentive care unit of a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday night.

Mosharraf has been suffering from a brain tumour for the last three years.

He was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. In March that year, he had an operation on his brain in Singapore and was never fully fit since then.

In January 2021, Mosharraf was diagnosed with a brain tumour again. The left-arm spinner's condition had been getting worse in the last few weeks, his wife Farhana Choity told the media.

The cricketer's condition is now critical, and he will be under observation for the next 24 hours, a close friend of Mosharraf said.

UNB/MUS

Related Topics

cricket   Rubel  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU as condition deteriorated
World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found dead
Bangladesh out of SAFF Championship with 1-1 draw against Nepal
Fifa boss raises prospect of Israeli World Cup
Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg
England held 1-1 by Hungary in match marred by crowd violence
Bangladesh lose opening warm-up match against SL
Back pain rules Mahmudullah out of Tigers warm-up game


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft