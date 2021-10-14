Video
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:32 PM
BGB deployed in 22 districts

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:39 PM
Observer Online Report

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to maintain law and order situation amid Durga Puja.

BGB director Lt Col Fayzur Rahman said the troops were deployed some districts of the country on Thursday morning as per the demand of district administration and the direction of the Home Ministry for Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community.

The BGB members are patrolling the temples and the surrounding areas with other law enforcement agencies amid tensions over alleged blasphemy in Cumilla.

The 22 districts include Cumilla, Narsingdi and Munshiganj.

"The BGB will be deployed in other districts, including the capital, if needed,"  Lt Col Fayzur Rahman said.

TF/QH

