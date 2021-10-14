

Two killed as truck rams motorcycle in Jashore



The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 45, a resident of Pashchim Kota village under Sharsha upazila in the district, and Mehedi Hasan Milon, 35, son of Moshiur Rahman of Bikhali village under Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.



Gadkhali union parishad member Rafiqul Islam said a truck hit hard a motorcycle from in front on the Jashore-Benapole highway in Gadkhali area at about 7:00pm, leaving them dead on the spot.



Being informed, Police recovered the bodies and handed over to their families without autopsy as per their request, said Navaran Highway Police Station OC Asaduzzaman.

