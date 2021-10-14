3 of a family found slaughtered in Ctg; one held





Police have recovered the slaughtered bodies of a man, his wife and son from a house in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram.

Sadda, another son of the deceased couple, was detained by the law enforcers for interrogation.







Several stab injuries were found on the bodies of Jochna and his son. The three bodies have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, said Chattogram assistant superintendent of police (Mirsharai circle) Md Labib Abdullah.



Police are investigating the reason behind the murder, the officer added.





TF



The incident took place at Sonapahar village under Joraganj union in the upazila at early hours of Thursday.The deceased were grocery shop-keeper Mostafa, 58, his wife Jochna Begum, 50, and son Ahmod Hossain, 22.