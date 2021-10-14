Video
6 BD militant groups, 1 person in Facebook's secret blacklist

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Social media platform Facebook has developed a secret blacklist of over 4,000 individuals and organisations across the world that the social media giant considers 'dangerous,' as a part of its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations (DIO) policy, according to internal Facebook documents, as revealed by The Intercept.
Six terrorist organizations and one individual in Bangladesh are named on the list, which includes militant organizations, hate groups, and politicians. Al Mursalat Media, Islamic State Bangladesh, Harakat ul-Jihad I Islami - Bangladesh, Ansarullah Bangla Team, Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Saham al-Hind Media, and Tariqul Islam, who is also linked with Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, are among them.
The Intercept has given a complete picture of the entire list, including the identities of the companies and individuals. All of the entities on the blacklist have been removed from the social networking platform.
Users who discuss these groups or individuals on
Facebook may be penalised by the social media platform according to a three-tiered system.  Those who commit 'serious offline harm,' such as terrorists and militant organisations, are placed in Tier 1. Tier 2 includes 'Violent Non-State Actors,' such as armed Syrian rebels, according to Facebook. Tier 3 consists of people and organisations that Facebook says violate its hate speech and dangerous organisation policies, but who 'haven't necessarily engaged in violence to date or advocated for violence.'
All Bangladeshi names are classified as Tier 1, which means that discussing them on Facebook could result in severe consequences.



