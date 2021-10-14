Raka sent to jail

Nusrat Shahreen Raka, sister of controversial expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar, was sent to jail on Wednesday after a five-day remand in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act and the Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Sub Inspector Badrul Millat of Uttara West Police Station,

lso the investigating officer in the case, produced Raka before the court after a five day remand.

The IO in his remand prayer said if she got bail she might flee the country and that is why she should be kept in jail until the investigation was completed.

Another Dhaka court on October 6 placed her on a five-day remand in the cases.

On behalf of the accused, defence counsel submitted a petition seeking bail.

RAB members seized a mobile phone set with anti-state contents, a passport, and some Ice or Crystal Meth, an illegal drug from her possession during the arrest.

Later, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed two cases against Raka under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Act.

During primary interrogation by RAB, Raka confessed that she was an active member of a group involved in anti-state propaganda. She also said she used to assist her brother Kanak and other similar-minded people in such activities.

Raka used to spread false, misleading and defamatory information about the state and important personalities of the state through social media to destabilize the country, according to RAB.

Earlier, in December 2020, the High Court directed the government to immediately block all digital portals of Kanak Sarwar, a senior journalist who used to work at private TV channel ETV, including his Facebook and YouTube channel for running 'anti-state distorted content' through the platforms.









