BDU VC Prof Munaz in the list of world’s best scientists

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor is in the list of world's best scientists.

The Eddie Scientific Index, an internationally renowned organization on Sunday, published this ranking list based on the citations and other indexes of more than seven lakh scientists from 13,531 universities in 206 countries.

For important research in the fields of education and technology, including concrete technology, urban safety, climate change, earthquake disaster, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor has got a place in the list of world's best scientists.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh Paribar has extended best wishes and congratulations to the VC for being included in the list of the world's best scientists in the Eddie-AD Scientific Index 2021.

Before serving as the VC of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor has served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology

(IUT).

Prof. Munaz Ahmed Noor graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET). He later earned a PhD in 2000 from the University of Tokyo. He completed his post-doctoral degree in seismology in 2006. In 2005, he participated in a brief Private Public Partnership (PPP) programme in the Netherlands. In 2006, he completed training in earthquake resistance design at a nuclear power plant in Italy.

He also participated in the Disaster Risk Reduction Training Programme run by the World Bank. During his tenure as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University, he played an important role in the digitization of the university, in resolving session clutter and in creating the College Education Development Programme. During his tenure as the VC of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), he also played an important role in amodernizing the teaching-learning of the university.

Eddie Scientific Index 2021, published with the world's best researchers, has gained a dignified position in the list of the world's best scientists. Dr. Munaz thanked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, "I am grateful to the Prime Minister for making this honour possible by working under the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

He said, "With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I will continue to try to make a more important contribution to the education sector in Bangladesh in the days to come."



