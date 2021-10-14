Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BDU VC Prof Munaz in the list of world’s best scientists

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor is in the list of world's best scientists.
The Eddie Scientific Index, an internationally renowned organization on Sunday, published this ranking list based on the citations and other indexes of more than seven lakh scientists from 13,531 universities in 206 countries.
For important research in the fields of education and technology, including concrete technology, urban safety, climate change, earthquake disaster, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor has got a place in the list of world's best scientists.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh Paribar has extended best wishes and congratulations to the VC for being included in the list of the world's best scientists in the Eddie-AD Scientific Index 2021.
Before serving as the VC of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof. Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor has served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology
(IUT).
Prof. Munaz Ahmed Noor graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET). He later earned a PhD in 2000 from the University of Tokyo. He completed his post-doctoral degree in seismology in 2006. In 2005, he participated in a brief Private Public Partnership (PPP) programme in the Netherlands. In 2006, he completed training in earthquake resistance design at a nuclear power plant in Italy.
He also participated in the Disaster Risk Reduction Training Programme run by the World Bank. During his tenure as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the National University, he played an important role in the digitization of the university, in resolving session clutter and in creating the College Education Development Programme. During his tenure as the VC of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), he also played an important role in amodernizing the teaching-learning of the university.
Eddie Scientific Index 2021, published with the world's best researchers, has gained a dignified position in the list of the world's best scientists. Dr. Munaz thanked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, "I am grateful to the Prime Minister for making this honour possible by working under the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
He said, "With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I will continue to try to make a more important contribution to the education sector in Bangladesh in the days to come."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 BD militant groups, 1 person in Facebook’s secret blacklist
A man passes through a sewage pipe
Raka sent to jail
Countries adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to tackle biodiversity loss
BDU VC Prof Munaz in the list of world’s best scientists
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
BGB deployed in Cumilla as tension mounts
Foreign investors eyeing Chattogram: Ambassador Miller


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft