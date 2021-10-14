Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame

Awami League (AL) has been able to contain rebels but has failed to select the most popular candidates in maximum places for the upcoming Union Parishad (UP) polls, party insiders said.

The party nominations did not reflect the hopes of grassroots level activists and general voters.

AL policymakers have several times said party nominations will not be given to any intruder, rebel, unpopular person or anyone involved in any kind of irregularity but, according to Daily Observer correspondents and grassroots party activists, AL has failed to select suitable and popular chairman candidates in most of the UPs.

Even, some intruders and people involved in corruption in the past have also got nominations in a large number of Ups.

But, the party was very hard on rebels and no rebels got nominations this time.

There are allegations that the intruders corrupt people who got nominations were blessed by local

lawmakers, ministers and influential leaders. Even one candidate got nomination by staying abroad.

According to our correspondents across the country, people from anti-liberation forces, former BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders got AL nominations.

Iqbal Hossain Imad got the 'Boat' symbol for the 6th South Ranikhai Union Parishad election of Companiganj upazila of Sylhet. He was said to have been general secretary of Upazila Chhatra Shibir.

Locals claimed that until 2016, he had been involved in Jamaat-Shibir politics. He joined the Awami League in 2016. In 2019, he became a member of the committee of the Union Awami League.

However, AL nominee Iqbal Hossain Imad has denied his involvement in Shibir politics.

Besides, a front line BNP leader at London Hiron Mia got AL nomination again for Mughalgaon UP polls of Sylhet Sadar like previous time. Last time he got AL nomination and was elected as a chairman of the UP.

Meanwhile, former general secretary of Banshgari union Chhatra Dal of Raipura upazila in Narsingdi Ashraful Haque got AL nomination to contest for the chairman post. He is the current chairman of the union.

It was learned from the local sources that Ashraf had been the general secretary of Banshgari Union Chhatra Dal till 2012. After that committee, there was no other committee of Chhatra Dal. He joined AL in 2018.

Recently, AL Advisory Council Member and Narsingdi-5 MP Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju and Upazila Awami League recommended his name to the central committee.

Mizanur Rahman Talukder, son of Jamaat leader Prof Abu Bakar Talukder, got AL nomination in Dhubil UP election of Sirajganj's Raiganj upazila. Mizan's father Abu Bakar Talukder was an MP candidate from Jamaat.

Besides, a BNP leader name Rafiqul Islam Nannu got AL nomination for Pangasi UP election at the same upazila of Sirajganj.

According to our correspondent, BNP leader of Kalkini upazila Rezaul Karim got AL nomination for Dasar UP election. He was an Assistant Labour Affairs Secretary of Kalkini upazila BNP.

Members of the A Local Government Representative Nomination Board are scrutinizing the allegations made by the grassroots against the party's chairman candidates in the forthcoming second phase of Union Parishad elections.

Already, the party has changed three UP candidates.

AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua informed that SM Anisul Islam had replaced the previous candidate in Bichali UP of Narail Sadar.

Besides, candidates were changed in Mahajanpur UP in Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur district and Atalia in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district.

More than 300 complaints have already been lodged with the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Regarding the complaints AL nomination board member and the party Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque said, "The members of the nomination board are checking and sorting out the allegations of grassroots. Our grassroots activists are being called."

"However, not all the allegations are true. Many of those who have been deprived of nomination are submitting false complaints to the center," he added.

When asked, AL Presidium and Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "The allegations are being looked into. If the truth is found, action will be taken."

The Nomination Board started selecting party candidates of 848 unions in the second phase of UP elections across the country from last Thursday.

Of the unions, 4,458 people collected nomination papers. The list of party candidates of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, and Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions was finalized at a six-day-long meeting.







